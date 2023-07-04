Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,184,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 5,538,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.