Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (GV2O) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Stock Performance
Shares of Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.21. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.10).
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Company Profile
