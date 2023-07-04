G&S Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

