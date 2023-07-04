G&S Capital LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

