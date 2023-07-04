G&S Capital LLC Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after acquiring an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,834,000 after purchasing an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

