G&S Capital LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

