G&S Capital LLC Sells 8,743 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,579 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6,949.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 751,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

