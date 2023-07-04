H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,950. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

