Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Free Report) were up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 23,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Hammer Technology Stock Up 12.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Hammer Technology
Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure. The company is focused on providing HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.
