Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HPGLY opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $197.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.