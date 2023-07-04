HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,379 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.58. 932,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.15. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.