HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.
HCB Financial Stock Performance
HCBN opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. HCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.
HCB Financial Company Profile
