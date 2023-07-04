Head to Head Comparison: Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) vs. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Free Report) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Yield10 Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $69.25 million 0.20 -$2.23 million ($2.43) -6.34 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 29.97 -$13.57 million ($2.84) -0.79

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -3.22% N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -243.41% -143.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporate in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

