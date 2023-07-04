Head-To-Head Survey: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amdocs and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 3 0 2.75 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.58 billion 2.61 $549.50 million $4.39 22.48 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.17 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Amdocs and MicroAlgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 11.33% 16.92% 9.41% MicroAlgo N/A -28.44% -14.92%

Summary

Amdocs beats MicroAlgo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

