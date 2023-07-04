Head to Head Survey: Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) vs. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 12.24% 17.08% 9.00%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 17.89 LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.35 $326.57 million $11.64 11.36

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and LGI Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taylor Wimpey and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 1 6 1 0 2.00 LGI Homes 2 2 1 0 1.80

Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus target price of $130.20, indicating a potential upside of 8,213.99%. LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $93.75, indicating a potential downside of 29.12%. Given Taylor Wimpey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taylor Wimpey is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Taylor Wimpey on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

