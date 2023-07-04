Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 593,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

