Hermez Network Price Tops $4.86 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $177.45 million and approximately $8,541.07 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.86 or 0.00015745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,853.37 or 1.00017652 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86362241 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,788.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

