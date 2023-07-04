Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

