HI Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $72,125.50 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,863.61 or 1.00024612 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00282161 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $76,297.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

