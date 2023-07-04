High Note Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.75. 151,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.