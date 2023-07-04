High Note Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.58. 385,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.02 and a 200 day moving average of $467.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

