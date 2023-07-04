Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 475,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,485,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 462,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,660,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

HFRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

