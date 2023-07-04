HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 212 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $344.59 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

