HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 767,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,071,100. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

