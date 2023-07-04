HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $14.80 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 11.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFV opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.