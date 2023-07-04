HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

