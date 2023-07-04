HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Orthofix Medical accounts for 1.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $6,063,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 230,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,310 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFIX opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.