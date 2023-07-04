HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,061 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after buying an additional 137,272 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OEF opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $207.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

