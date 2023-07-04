HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.6 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

