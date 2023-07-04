HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 15,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.01 and its 200 day moving average is $374.55. The company has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.