HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 15,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.01 and its 200 day moving average is $374.55. The company has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.