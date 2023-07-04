HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.0 %

ANSS opened at $326.95 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $339.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

