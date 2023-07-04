HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.