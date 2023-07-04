HighTower Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 801,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 187,148 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,964,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

UCON opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.