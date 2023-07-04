HighTower Trust Company N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

