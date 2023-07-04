HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

