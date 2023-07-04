HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 96 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

MCD stock opened at $294.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average of $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.