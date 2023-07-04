HighTower Trust Company N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

