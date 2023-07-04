Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Update

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 96,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,350. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of ($107.50) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 63.98%. Analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties.

