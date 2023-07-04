Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

