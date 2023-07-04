Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

