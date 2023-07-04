Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Horizon Bancorp Price Performance
Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
