Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

