Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of HBNC stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Bancorp
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.