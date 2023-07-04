Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntsman Stock Up 2.1 %

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 1,065,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

