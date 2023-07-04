Huobi Token (HT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.94 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00008831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $442.36 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

