Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Hycroft Mining stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
