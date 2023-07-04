i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) PT Lowered to GBX 30 at Stifel Nicolaus

i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
i3 Energy Stock Performance
ITEEF opened at $0.17 on Friday. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
i3 Energy Company Profile
