ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.41. The firm has a market cap of £758.79 million, a P/E ratio of 460.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 928 ($11.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,223.76 ($15.53).

In related news, insider Alastair Bruce bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($13.69) per share, for a total transaction of £53,950 ($68,473.16). Also, insider David Warnock purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,075 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($136,438.63). Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company's stock.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

