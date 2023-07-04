ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Stake Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 325,050 shares during the period. ICL Group comprises 8.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,333,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 107.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,778,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 919,833 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ICL Group had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

