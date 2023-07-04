ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $215.43 million and $3.75 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,759,225 coins and its circulating supply is 960,759,197 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

