Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in June

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,600 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 2,605,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 982.7 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFNNF traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $42.34.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

