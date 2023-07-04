InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Short Interest Update

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 922,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

InnoCare Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of INCPF stock remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Get InnoCare Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InnoCare Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

InnoCare Pharma Company Profile

InnoCare Pharma Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops Orelabrutinib, an BTK inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia, r/r mantle cell lymphoma, r/r Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, r/r marginal zone lymphoma, r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)- MCD, r/r central nervous system lymphoma, combo w/MIL-62, systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, multiple sclerosis, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnoCare Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnoCare Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.